Individuals and families are being asked to volunteer as secret hotel guests for a luxury hotel in Kerry.

Guests who are selected will have full use of the hotel, spa and leisure facilities free of charge.

Following the stay, guests will be asked to give feedback on the staff, menu and services available.

The identity of the hotel is not being revealed and a limited number of guests will stay ahead of the new tourist season.

Anyone who is interested is asked to email [email protected]