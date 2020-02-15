Lunchtime update on weather and transport in Kerry

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for two counties in the South-East as Storm Dennis moves across Ireland.

The orange alert is in place for Wexford and Waterford until 8pm tonight where winds could gust up to 120 km/h.

A status yellow rain and wind warning is in place for the rest of the country until 9pm.

The Farranfore-Tralee Road is fully open again, following an issue with a lorry.

Gardaí were at the scene and managed traffic.

Elsewhere, Shannon Ferries has cancelled its crossings since 11am this morning.

Any further sailings today are weather-dependent.