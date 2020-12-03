Gaelic Games

Munster GAA have confirmed that their Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship will get underway on Saturday week.

Clare will face Tipperary at Semple Stadium, while Limerick will take on Waterford.

The semi-finals will be played on the fifteenth and sixteenth of this month, with the final on the 22nd.

Semple Stadium will also host the Minor Hurling semi-final meeting of Limerick and Cork on Saturday week.

The same day sees Waterford face Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The hurling final is set for December 20th.

Darran O’Sullivan expects a good game between Mayo and Tipperary in this Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Semi-final.

The 4 time All-Ireland winning forward says while he thinks Mayo will win the Premier could run them close.

The former Kerry talisman was speaking as he launched AIB’s The Toughest Season photobook.

O’Sullivan says Mayo should have too much for Tipp.

Soccer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident they’ll still reach the Champions League knockout stages.

Their fate comes down to the final round of games – and it could mean a shootout in their tie with RB Leipzig.

The German club reached the semi-finals last year, but Solskjaer thinks his side will get the win away from home next Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford was subbed off after picking up a knock in that match and is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League game away to West Ham United.

Olivier Giroud became the first Chelsea player to score four times in a game for 10 years last night.

He grabbed all of the goals in their 4-nil Champions League win at Sevilla.

Manager Frank Lampard was delighted with the Frenchman’s contribution.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill says it was brilliant to be playing in front of fans again last night – even if they were all supporting the opposition.

They won 1-nil in the Championship at Wycombe – who let 1-thousand spectators into Adams Park.

O’Neill doesn’t think it put them at a disadvantage.

Dundalk will hope to earn their first points of the Europa League group stage when they play Molde in Norway tonight.

It’s an 8pm start for the Group B encounter.

The Group leaders, Arsenal, host Rapid Vienna.

Celtic are away to AC Milan in Group H from 5.55.

At the same time, Tottenham Hotspur kick off against LASK of Austria.

In Group G, Leicester face Zorya,

And in Group D, it’s Rangers up against Standard Liege.

Rugby

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will name his team later for Saturday’s concluding Nations Cup match with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Captain Johnny Sexton and centre Robbie Henshaw are set to return to the starting 15.

Former international Gordon D’Arcy says Ireland remain in a transitional period.

HORSE RACING

There is a jumps card at Clonmel today