The Government is hopeful some fans can be back at matches in time for the Six Nations Championship.

Ireland welcome France to the Aviva Stadium on Valentine’s Day 2021.

EU regulatory approval for COVID 19 vaccines is set to take place at the beginning of January.

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, believes there is light at the end of the tunnel.

In the UK, a limited number of supporters are returning to sporting events in Britain today as the second national lockdown is replaced by the tier system.

A handful of fans will be welcomed to some Football League matches tonight, while four race meetings will also have a limited number of spectators during the day. planning the reintroduction of fans in a number of sports.

One thousand fans will be at Wembley Arena to see Anthony Joshua’s fight with Kubrat Pulev in ten days.

The British fighter’s WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles will be on the line.

And One thousand spectators will be allowed into each session of the World Darts Championships over Christmas and New Year.

The annual event will take place Alexandra Palace in London.

The draw for the tournament will take place tomorrow.

Gaelic Games

Former All-Ireland winning Kerry forward Darran O’Sullivan doesn’t expect any mistakes from Dublin in this weekend’s semi-final with Cavan in Croke Park.

The Dubs eased through Leinster with victories over Westmeath, Laois and Meath while Cavan won a first Ulster title since 1997.

O’Sullivan was speaking as he launched AIB’s The Toughest Season photobook.

O’Sullivan says a lack of competitive matches won’t make the Dubs vulnerable.

Underage hurling and football competitions are set to resume in the next ten days.

Leinster GAA informed members last night that they hope to play their Electric Ireland Under 20 Hurling quarter finals, starting next Friday.

SOCCER

Dundalk have been fined 50 thousand euro by UEFA for head coach Filippo Giovagnoli’s involvement in the technical area during Europa League matches.

Giovagnoli does not have a Pro Licence and the club have been sanctioned for ‘shadow coaching’.

The Italian has been banned from the technical area for tomorrow’s match against Molde and next week’s visit of Arsenal to Dublin.

Caoimhin Kelleher could be handed a first Premier League start this weekend after impressing on his European debut last night.

The 22-year-old from Cork kept a clean sheet as Liverpool beat Ajax 1-0 at Anfield to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Kelleher made a number of saves in the match, including a late stop from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar as the Reds beat Ajax

The Corkman says it was a special night…

Kelliher

Manchester United can secure their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League tonight if they avoid defeat at home to PSG.

Chelsea, who are already into the last 16, are away to Sevilla.

Both games kick off at 8pm.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players will be gunning for victory.

There are six games in the English Championship this evening.

Leaders Norwich City can go four points clear at the top win a win away to Luton Town.

If they fail to win – victory for Reading at Sheffield Wednesday could see the Royals back at the summit.

Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest will be hoping to avoid a run of four straight defeats as they host Watford.

Elsewhere; it’s Blackburn Rovers versus Millwall at Ewood Park and Wycombe Wanderers at home against Stoke City.

Those matches kick-off at 7:45 while at 7; Middlesbrough entertain Swansea City.

F1

The famous Schumacher name will return to Formula 1 next season.

Mick, son of 7-time world champion Michael, will drive for Haas in 2021.

Ex-F1 driver Anthony Davidson thinks Mick is very different to his dad.