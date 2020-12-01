RUGBY

Billy Burns will miss Ireland’s Nations Cup match against Scotland on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

The out half has a groin injury.

Will Connors is following the return to play protocols, but won’t be selected, while James Lowe and Ed Byrne are also out.

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw have returned to training with the squad.

SOCCER

It’s understood Newcastle’s players have been told to stay away from the club’s training ground.

Three of their squad missed last Friday’s Premier League game with Crystal Palace after testing positive for coronavirus, with a further two cases detected on Sunday.

They are due to play Aston Villa on Friday – but they’ve been forced to cancel training yesterday and today.

Another round of testing is scheduled for tomorrow.

The Republic of Ireland women’s team need to better the result of Ukraine to make a European Championship play off this evening.

It’s easier said than done, as the Girls in Green’s opponents Germany qualified as Group winners, scoring 43 goals and conceding none.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 5pm, with Ukraine facing Montenegro at the same time.

Liverpool are without Thiago, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita for tonight’s Champions League match with Ajax at Anfield.

A draw will be enough for the Reds to qualify for the knockout stage.

It’s an 8pm kick off.

Manchester City are already through to the last 16 ahead of their match away to Porto.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association have signed off on a new 4 year arrangement.

The Players body will continue to receive 15 percent of the GAA’s commercial revenue.

FORMULA ONE

World champion Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID 19.

HORSE RACING

There are seven races on today’s National Hunt card at Limerick, with the first off at 12.40.