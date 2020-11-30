GAELIC GAMES

The government will allow full county panels to attend the remaining games in the All-Ireland championships.

Up to now – matchday panels have been restricted to no more than 26 players and 12 backroom team members.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has confirmed today that the government are relaxing these rules.

Limerick and Waterford hurling managers John Kiely and Liam Cahill, Mayo men’s football manager James Horan and manger of the Dublin women’s team Mick Bohan were all critical of the restrictions on panel numbers in recent weeks.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland attacker Leanne Kiernan has been ruled out ot tomorrow’s must-win European Championship qualifier against Germany.

Manager Vera Pauw has confirmed the West Ham forward will miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

Ireland have to better Ukraine’s result against Montenegro tomorrow in order to make the Euro 2021 playoffs.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is expected to be investigated by the FA over a comment made on social media.

The striker used a racially offensive term in a since-deleted Instagram post, in response to a comment from a supporter following his injury-time winner for United against Southampton yesterday.

His club have stressed that the word was used in an “affectionate manner” and has different connotations in Uruguay, where Cavani is from.

Wolves have confirmed that striker Raul Jiminez suffered a fractured skull during yesterday’s 2-1 win against Arsenal.

The Mexico international was injured after a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz in the opening half.

Wolves say he underwent surgery last night, and is currently “comfortable” in hospital.

Meanwhile brain injury charity Headway has criticised the decision to let Arsenal’s David Luiz continue to play following that incident.

The defender passed an on field concussion check, but he was then taken off at half-time.

Headway says it reinforces the need for concussion substitutes, which would have allowed a more thorough examination of Luiz to be carried out.

Leicester City can move level on points with Spurs and Liverpool at the top if they get the better of Fulham in the 5,30 kickoff.

Ahead of a tough test at Leicester – Fulham boss Scott Parker says they need to work on their penalties if they’re to stay in the Premier League.

His side have missed three spot kicks this season.

Parker feels those spurned opportunities could be crucial by the end of the campaign

At 8pm, West Ham can climb into the top half of the table with victory at home against Aston Villa.

RUGBY

Tonight, Munster and Ulster will hope to maintain their 100 percent starts to the season in the PRO 14.

Conference B leaders Munster host Zebre at Thomond Park.

Ulster are away to Edinburgh in a repeat of last season’s semi final.

Both games kick off at 8.15