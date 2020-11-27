SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are in Pot 3 for next month’s World Cup qualifiers draw.

Stephen Kenny’s side have slipped six places in the latest FIFA rankings to 42nd.

There will be only 13 places for European sides at Qatar 2022 with the qualifying campaign getting underway in March.

The draw will take place in Zurich on December the 7th.

===

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires for the funeral of football icon Diego Maradona.

The 1986 World Cup winner was laid to rest next to the graves of his parents at a private ceremony, attended by only close friends and family.

South American football journalist Tim Vickery has been explaining why Maradona’s considered among the very best players of all-time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/timvick.mp3

===

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it’s not an ideal situation having fans at some grounds and not others.

The city is in Tier 2 meaning Anfield could host 2-thousand supporters for the Premier League game against Wolves on Sunday week.

===

Crystal Palace and Newcastle both look to get back on track in the Premier League when they meet at Selhurst Park tonight.

The hosts suffered a surprise loss to Burnley on Monday, while Newcastle have been beaten in their last two games.

There will be a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off this evening in memory of Diego Maradona, after the Argentina legend passed away on Wednesday.

GAELIC GAMES

The Super 8s are unlikely to return in next year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Proposals for the 2021 season are being considered by the G-A-A’s Central Council – which could also see pre-season competitions scrapped.

It’s expected that the provincial hurling championships will continue to be played on a knockout basis.

The National Hurling and Football Leagues would get underway in February and they’re likely to be played on a regionalised basis.

All-Stars Sinéad Goldrick and Siobhán McGrath have been restored to the Dublin team to face Armagh in the All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-finals tomorrow.

Orlagh Nolan and Caoimhe O’Connor make way for the duo in the half-back-line for the four-in-a-row chasing defending champions.

Armagh are unchanged from their win against Mayo last time out.

RUGBY

Paul Boyle will captain Connacht in their Guinness PRO14 match against the Ospreys at the Sportsground tomorrow evening.

Boyle is joined in the back-row by Sean O’Brien and Conor Oliver.