SOCCER

Dundalk’s Jordan Flores has followed in the footsteps of Stephanie Roche in flying the Irish flag for the Puskas Award at the Best FIFA Awards.

Flores’ wonder strike against Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division back in February is among 11 entries on the shortlist for the goal of the year.

Roche made a final shortlist of three back in 2015 for a goal she scored for Peamount United.

+++

Last year’s winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.

In total, there are 11 players nominated for the Men’s prize. The others are Thiago, now of Liverpool, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Liverpool trio Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa of Leeds United are among five nominees for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach. Joining them on the list are Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick, Zinedine Zidane and Julen Lopetegui.

+++

Liverpool and Man City can both secure their last 16 places in the Champions League tonight.

City are in Greece to take on Olympiacos at 5.55, looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition.

Manager Pep Guardiola has hinted Sergio Aguero may not play, despite training with the group yesterday.

City are yet to get past the quarter-finals under Guardiola, but he insists winning the tournament is not becoming an obsession

+++

Liverpool will have Mo Salah available for their meeting with Atalanta tonight at 8pm.

Salah missed the 3-0 win versus Leicester on Sunday due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 5-0 winners when the sides met earlier this month.

Roberto Firmino has only scored two goals this season.

But Klopp says he brings a lot more to the team…

The Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final line-up will be completed tonight.

Sligo Rovers play Derry City in the quarter finals of the FAI Cup at the Showgrounds tonight.

The in-form Bit O’ Red have won both league games between the sides this year.

It’s a 7.30 kick off at the Showgrounds and the winner will face the holders Shamrock Rovers in the semi-finals.

Gaelic Games

Cavan captain Raymond Galligan is happy to take on Dublin at Croke Park in Saturday week’s All Ireland senior football semi final.

Manager Mickey Graham believes the match should be taken out of the capital.

But the goalkeeper is relaxed about the venue for Cavan’s first semi final in 23 years.

BOXING

Gennady Golovkin will face Kamil Szeremeta next month in Florida in a middleweight title bout originally scheduled for February but postponed due to the coronavirus.

I-B-F champ Golovkin and Polish challenger will meet on 18 December at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

Greyhounds

There was a ten race card last night at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium.

Bonnie Vic for Pat McCarthy, of Listowel took Race 1 beating Lisseycasey Lizzy by one length in 29.62 at a price of 11/2.

Upward Rocco owned by John Gleeson of Lixnaw finished strongly to take Race 2 beating Knocktoo Maid by two and ahalf lengths in 29.63 at a price of 5/1.

Anthony O’Sullivan of Ventry took Race 3 with Fear Dubh. Taking a wide course he beat Kitty Crazy by one and a half lengths in 29.62 at a price of 7/2.

Jayne Donnellan from Listowel was the winner of Race 4 with LIsseycasey Roy, finishing well he beat Doggie Barko by four lengths in the fastest time of the night in 28.88 at a price of 4/1.

Cashen Dolphin, jointly owned by Chris Houlihan and James Hannon and trained by Chris, won Race 5 beating Gulleen Roger by one length in 29.27 at a price of 6/4 favourite.

Gulleen Andy was a trap to line winner of Race 6 beating Bolus Olan by five and a half lengths in 29.09 at a price of 9/4 for Tim Gilbourne of Kilmeedy Co Limerick.

Tim completed a quick double in Race 7 with Gulleen Star coming home very strongly to beat Coom Twins by one length in 29.46 at a price of 9/4.

Race 8 was the first semi final of the Listowel Garden Machinery Stakes and was won by Tokenfire James owned by Seamus Cooper of Rathmore beating Boom Mabe by half a length in 29.28 at a price of 3/1.

Race 9 was the second semi final of the LIstowel Garden Machiney Stakes and Bernal Egan owned by the Thirsty Ten Syndicate headed up by T. MacGearailt of Kenmare and trained in Gneeveguillla by Ray Fleming won in a time of 29.06 beating Foildarrigh Lady by two lengths at a price of 5/2.

The final race of the night was won by Hunters Sydney beating Oak Comet by one and a half lengths for owners Kieran and Ariyah Culhane from Tarbert and trained by Patrick O’Connor in a time of 29.35 at a price of 7/2.

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday evening with first race at 7pm.

RACING

There’s racing this afternoon at Dundalk.

The first of a seven-race card goes off just after 2 o’clock.