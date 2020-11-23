SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects to have Mo Salah back in his team for Wednesday’s Champions League game with Atalanta.

The forward tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt after being seen partying at his brother’s wedding.

Salah missed yesterday’s Premier League win over Leicester, but Klopp says the winger has now had a negative result https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mocorona.mp3

Arsenal and Leeds have both condemned the “vile” abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media.

Arsenal’s Pepe was sent off after headbutting Leeds’ Alioski in yesterday’s Premier League game.

Leeds say the abuse will not be tolerated, and they’ll work with the police to identify and punish those responsible.

Third place in the Premier League table is on offer to Southampton this evening.

They’re away to Wolves at eight o clock, looking to win four in a row in the league for the first time since May 2016.

Wolves are set to have captain Conor Coady available, despite the defender having a Covid-19 scare recently.

Before that at 5.30pm, Crystal Palace will hope to continue their fine start to the season.

They travel to winless Burnley, and could end the night fifth in the table, depending on results elsewhere.

Tottenham have announced a financial loss of nearly 64-million pounds to the year ending in June.

That’s compared to a profit of nearly 69-million pounds the previous year.

Revenue from the Premier League was down due to the late finish of the season, while a last-16 Champions League exit resulted in significantly less prize money than reaching the final in 2019.

Tottenham’s matchday takings were up, though, having played 14 top flight games at their new stadium before lockdown.

RUGBY

Munster will be hoping to complete the clean sweep of PRO 14 wins for the Irish provinces tonight.

After bonus point wins for Leinster, Ulster and Connacht yesterday, Munster face a difficult away trip to the Glasgow Warriors.

Billy Holland, Jack O’Sullivan, Ben Healy and Calvin Nash all come into the starting team.

A win will see them move 10 points clear at the top of Conference B.

Kick off is at 8.15.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Dundalk this afternoon where the first goes to post at a-quarter-to-2.