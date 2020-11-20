SOCCER

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will meet FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens this afternoon to discuss a video shown to the team before their game with England last week.

It’s understood it contained goals scored against England as well as historical clips – including the Easter Rising of 1916.

The F-A-I say their investigation is being treated as a matter of urgency.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss their Premier League clash with Leicester on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold is still recovering from a calf issue while Henderson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

But Fabinho and Thiago could feature against the Foxes.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they are having to protect Thomas Partey from himself because he’s desperate to play through the pain barrier.

The midfielder will miss Sunday’s Premier League game with Leeds with a thigh injury picked up during their defeat to Aston Villa.

Arteta says it’s a blow but says Partey won’t be out for too long. https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arteta-5.mp3

Semi-final places are up for grabs in the F-A-I Cup this evening.

Holders Shamrock Rovers make the trip to Finn Harps for a half-five kick-off.

While Athlone Town await the winners of the 7.45pm meeting of Bohemians and Dundalk.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is three shots off the lead heading into the second day of the R-S-M Classic on the P-G-A Tour.

The Open champion will resume from three-under-par in Georgia this afternoon with Graeme McDowell two-under after his first round.

Matt Wallace and Camilo Villegas are at the top of the leaderboard at six-under.

RUGBY

Scotland’s game with Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday week has been cancelled.

It’s due to an outbreak of coronavirus in the Fijian camp that’s already caused their last two fixtures in the competition against France and Italy to be called off.

Scotland are likely to be awarded a 28-nil win and a bonus point in line with tournament rules.

RACING

Champion trainer Willie Mullins has been handed a two-week racecourse ban due to a COVID-19 protocol breach by his staff.

They attended a meeting at Aintree on November 7th and were at Punchestown a week later then they should have been self isolating.