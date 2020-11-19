SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will be third seeds for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Boys in Green drew 0-0 with Bulgaria in the Nations League at Lansdowne Road last night.

Robbie Brady hit the crossbar and Ronan Curtis missed a great chance, but Ireland couldn’t break the deadlock.

The result was enough for Stephen Kenny’s side to avoid relegation to League C, but Kenny is yet to win a game as manager and his team has gone 11 hours without scoring a goal.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland were relegated to League C after a 1-1 draw with Romania.

Phil Foden scored twice as England beat Iceland 4-0.

The four semi finalists are France, Spain, Belgium and Italy.

In other football news, Liverpool forward Mo Salah is set to miss the next three of the Reds’ matches – against Leicester City, Atalanta and Brighton, as he continues to recover from COVID 19.

=

GAA

The Kerry senior hurlers are taking on Carlow in Round 4 of the Joe McDonagh Cup this weekend. This is another chance to progress into the All Ireland Final since the defeat to Antrim last week.

Kerry manager Fintan O Connor say’s the side is disappointed with aspects of the performance against Antrim and that a better performance will be needed for what he calls a “do or die” situation when they take on the Dolmen County this weekend.

And that game will take place in Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Saturday with throw in set for 1.30. You can hear it live right here on Radio Kerry Weekend Sport from 1.25

=

GOLF

Open champion Shane Lowry makes his debut in the RSM Classic on the US PGA Tour in Georgia today.

At the moment, on the Joburg Open on the European Tour, Cormac Sharvin is 2 under par and Jonathan Caldwell is 1 under par.

The lead is held on 5 under by Wilco Nienaber.

=

SNOOKER

Mark Allen faces Scott Donaldson in the Northern Ireland Open later.

=

HORSE RACING

There is a meeting over jumps this afternoon at Thurles, with the first of seven races off at 12.50.

The big race is the boomerang dot ie Chase, featuring top performers Kemboy, Presenting Percy and Monalee.