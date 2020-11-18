SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland take on Bulgaria in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

Manager Stephen Kenny is without 13 players.

It’s a 7.45 kick off.

James Collins of Luton Town is set to start in attack.

Since taking over from Mick McCarthy, Kenny has overseen seven games without a victory.

Former international goalkeeper Packie Bonner says any kind of win is what’s required now.

The Republic of Ireland Under 21’s are away to Luxembourg this afternoon.

The FAI Cup quarter final between Sligo Rovers and Derry City has been confirmed for next Wednesday at the Showgrounds.

The matches involving Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park and Bohemians and Dundalk at Dalymount Park will take place this Friday.

=

RUGBY

James Ryan is to captain Ireland for Saturday’s Nations Cup match against England at Twickenham.

The team will be named by coach Andy Farrell shortly.

Leinster’s Ross Byrne is being tipped to start at out half.

Bundee Aki is likely to replace the injured Robbie Henshaw at centre.

–

Head coach Andy Farrell’s made three changes to his starting fifteen for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup match against England.

Two of the changes are enforced with outhalf Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw ruled out of the Twickenham clash through injury.

Ross Byrne and Bundee Aki come in to replace them.

Keith Earls starts on the wing in place of Andrew Conway who is left out of the matchday squad but Jacob Stockdale is named in the replacements.

CJ Stander replaces Josh van der Flier in the only change to the pack.

=

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy is set to pick from a full strength squad for Saturday’s All Ireland quarter final against Galway at the Gaelic Grounds.

Seamus Kennedy and Barry Heffernan have recovered from knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Kilkenny captain Colin Fennelly says it makes sense to split the inter county and club calendar.

Speaking at the launch of the All Ireland senior hurling championship, the Ballyhale Shamrocks clubman feels a new format in future years would give players the best of both worlds.

=

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty and Kyren Wilson are tied at 3 frames a piece in their second round match at the Northern Ireland Open.

The first to 4 frames will advance.

Fergal O’Brien and Mark Allen are both in action later.

=

HORSE RACING

There’s a meeting on the all weather at Dundalk today, where the first is off at 1.50.