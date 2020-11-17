SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s confirmed that striker Troy Parrott won’t start against Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League tomorrow night.

The Tottenham striker is on loan at Millwall and was one of four players drafted into the severely depleted Irish squad last night.

Parrott has played just one game for the Lions due to an ankle inkle injury but was gearing up to face Luxembourg in an under-21 European Championship qualifier tomorrow.

Kenny confirmed that winger Callum O’Dowda is the main doubt for the game at the Aviva Stadium with a dead leg.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has left the squad for personal reasons.

It means the record cap-holder will miss tomorrow’s Nations League game with Romania.

Northern Ireland must win the match to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

RUGBY

France have been awarded a 28-nil win over Fiji in rugby union’s Autumn Nations Cup.

Their match last weekend was called off after five of the Fijian squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Tournament organisers say the scoreline and bonus point for France is in line with competition rules.

Fiji’s next match against Italy on Saturday is also in doubt.

GAELIC GAMES

Davy Fitzgerald is to stay on as manager of the Wexford senior hurlers for another year.

Fitzgerald guided the Model County to the Leinster title in 2019, but they were knocked out of the Championship by his native Clare last weekend after an earlier loss to Galway.

AUSSIE RULES

Laois native Zach Tuohy has signed a contract extension with the A-F-L’s Geelong Cats.

The news comes after the 30-year-old became the second Irish player to reach two-hundred A-F-L appearances after Dubliner Jim Stynes.

Tuohy joined Geelong in 2017 from Carlton and has played 85 times for the club.

SNOOKER

Dubliner Fergan O’Brien and local favourite Mark Allen are in first round action later at the Northern Ireland Open.

O’Brien takes on Ashley Hugill this afternoon, while Allen plays Anthony Hamilton this evening.