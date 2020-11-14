GOLF

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are out on course to complete their second rounds at The Masters.

Lowry’s level-par after 11 holes while McDowell is one-over after nine – with the cut currently projected to be one-under.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are the joint half-way clubhouse leaders at 9-under-par.

Rory McIlroy is three-under into weekend after signing for 66 last night and he admits it’s a different prospect playing Augusta National in the Autumn

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal’s bid for three All-Ireland Senior Football titles in-a-row continues this afternoon.

Declan Bonner’s side take on Armagh in the semi-finals with the Orchard County hoping to reach the provincial decider for the first time since 2008.

Throw-in at Kingspan Breffni is at a quarter-past-one.

===

There’s also places up for grabs in the All-Ireland Hurling quarter-finals.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford go up his home county Clare at O’Moore Park in the second-round of the qualifiers at 2pm.

Former Clare star Jamesie O’Connor thinks Wexford will be aiming to cut off supply to Tony Kelly

While there’s a 4pm throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds for the clash of Cork and reigning champions Tipperary.

===

The Bob O’Keeffe Cup and a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals is the reward for the winners of this evening’s Leinster Senior Hurling final.

Galway take on last year’s beaten finalists Kilkenny with the Tribes seeking a third successive victory ovet the Cats.

There’s a quarter-past-six throw-in at Croke Park.

CAMOGIE

It’s quarter-final day in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

It’s just getting underway between Clare and 2018 winners Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

That’s followed by the meeting of Tipperary and Waterford at a quarter-to-three.

LADIES FOOTBALL

A place in the semi-finals is up for grabs when Armagh and Mayo meet at Parnell Park in the T-G-4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship later.

The winners of the 3.15pm encounter will progress to the last-four to face holders Dublin.

The meeting of Donegal and Waterford is just underway in Mullingar.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has drafted in Jason Knight to his squad for tomorrow’s Nations League game away to Wales.

Ryan Manning and Jack Byrne are also training with the group this afternoon ahead of the match in Cardiff.

Harry Arter and John Egan are both out through injury while Alan Browne misses out after testing positive for COVID-19.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton will have a scan today on the hamstring injury he sustained in last night’s win against Wales.

The Ireland captain has played down fears that he could miss next weekend’s trip to England in the Nations Cup – insisting the issue is not serious.

BOXING

Katie Taylor defends her world lightweight boxing titles tonight.

The former Olympic champion faces the unbeaten Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez at the Wembley Arena.