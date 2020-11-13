SOCCER

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for COVID-19.

It rules the Preston player out of the upcoming Nations League games against Wales and Bulgaria.

The F-A-I say the rest of the squad tested negative following last night’s defeat to England and there are no close contacts of Browne.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says they have to refocus quickly ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wales https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/waleskenny.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s slipped back to one-over-par after 10 holes of his weather-delayed first round at the Masters.

He’s bogeyed his first hole today and is now eight shots behind leader Paul Casey.

Graeme McDowell’s level-par after his first round with Shane Lowry two-over.

Defending champion Tiger Woods, who is in the same group as Lowry, will resume from four-under later.

RUGBY

Ireland host Wales in their opening game of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup this evening.

James Lowe wins his first cap for Ireland on the wing while Ulster fly-half Billy Burns is in line to make his debut from the bench.

Wales go into the game at the Aviva Stadium on the back of five successive defeats and Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony says both sides are determined to win https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/peterom.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Clare will be without their captain David McInerney for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling qualifier against Wexford.

The midfielder has lost his appeal against the red card he received in the Banner’s victory over Laois last weekend.

BOXING

Katie Taylor says she’s open to a 2012 Olympic final re-match against Natasha Jonas.

The Bray fighter will defend her world lightweight titles against undefeated Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez at London’s Wembley Arena tomorrow night.

Taylor says a bout against Jonas in the professional ranks would make for a “fantastic fight” which she would be “very happy” to take.