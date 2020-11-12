SOCCER

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge feels Jurgen Klopp will need to sign a centre back in January.

Joe Gomez has suffered a serious-looking injury, adding to the already out Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Central defender Joel Matip has only recently returned to the side and Aldridge tells Sky Sports News, they’re short on options in that department.

The Republic of Ireland take on England in a friendly international at Wembley tonight.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Callum Robinson will miss the match after testing positive for COVID 19.

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez will also be sidelined after suffering a knee injury in training.

The injury could be serious, and is a headache for Jurgen Klopp as Virgil van Dijk is also out for the forseeable future.

Northern Ireland are 90 minutes away from a place at the European Championship Finals.

They play Slovakia in Belfast.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Scotland are also bidding to qualify.

They are away to Serbia.

GAELIC GAMES

Paul Taylor has stepped down as manager of the Sligo footballers.

He says family commitments, work commitments and the current health crisis are the primary factors in his decision.

Taylor added that he was bitterly disappointed that Sligo were forced to withdraw from their Connacht championship game against Galway due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

GOLF

Play has been suspended on day one of the rescheduled Masters due to heavy rain.

The early starters only managed to play a couple of holes before the players were called in.

There are 4 Irish players in the field; Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Cork amateur James Sugrue.

Lowry was due to tee off around now in a group alongside Tiger Woods and Andy Ogletree.

McDowell’s group with Si Woo Kim and Nate Lashley was also due to start shortly, while McIlroy and Sugrue are among the later starters.

Tiger Woods is attempting to win a sixth green jacket.