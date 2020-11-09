GAA

All Ireland champions Tipperary will face rivals Cork in the second round of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers.

The other game will see Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald go up against his native county, Clare.

Both games will be played at neutral venues next weekend with the details set to be confirmed later.

Four-time All Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy believes a “defensive mindset” played a major role in Kerry’s defeat to Cork yesterday.

Mark Keane scored a goal in injury time of extra time to give Cork a first Championship win over the Kingdom since 2012.

Donaghy believes some of the personnel used was more of an issue than the approach used by Peter Keane and his management team https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/star-5.mp3

SOCCER

European places and a place in the relegation-promotion playoff will be decided on the final night of games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Dundalk will guarantee Europa League football for next season if they avoid defeat against Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

Finn Harps know they have to win at home to Waterford to have any chance of avoiding a relegation-promotion play-off against Longford

Elsewhere, Shelbourne take on champions Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park.

Cork City are at home to Derry City

St Pats welcome Bohemians to Richmond Park.

All those matches get underway at 7.30.

The Republic of Ireland squad will train in Barnet today ahead of Thursday’s friendly against England at Wembley Stadium.

Enda Stevens will miss that game as well as the Nations League matches against Wales and Bulgaria due to a knee injury

Nottingham Forest defender Cyrus Christie has joined up with Stephen Kenny’s squad as a replaced

RUGBY

Ulster take on the Glasgow Warriors at the Kingspan Stadium in the Pro14 tonight from 8.15.

GOLF

Dubai will stage a double-header of European Tour events in December with the creation of the Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World.

The one-million euro event will take place on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from the second to the fifth of Decembe.

The season-ending DP World Tour Championship contested on the neighbouring Earth course from the tenth to the thirteenth of December.

HORSE RACING

And an eight-race card on the Polytrack at Dundalk gets under way at 2pm today.

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott invariably found themselves among the winners at Fairyhouse on Tuesday where the Tim O’Driscoll-owned Fakiera scored a narrow success in the 2m maiden hurdle. The 15/8 chance got up on the line to win by a nose from the Gavin Cromwell-trained 11/10 favourite Gabynako. Mattie’s Mountain landed the second division of the 2m handicap hurdle for Gearoid Brouder and Athea, County Limerick trainer Eoin McCarthy. The strong 7/2 favourite wore down 11/1 chance Listenheretomejack late on to win by three-parts of a length.

Kennedy was forced to sit out the weekend after taking a fall at Thurles on Thursday but Bryan Cooper was able to get among the winners as he partnered the Pat Fahy-trained Castlegrace Paddy to win the Grade 2 Tote Fortria Chase at Navan on Sunday. The 9/1 shot was at his very best as he saw off 4/7 favourite A Plus Tard by half a length.

On the back of Joseph O’Brien’s remarkable Melbourne Cup victory with Twilight Payment, the was further Irish success at the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland over the weekend. Dermot Weld became the fifth Irish trainer to enjoy Breeders’ Cup glory when Tarnawa swept to success in the $4 million Turf, filling a rare blank on Weld’s much-feted international CV. Ridden by newly-crowed champion jockey Colin Keane, Tarnawa landed her third Grade/Group 1 win of the year when coming from well off the pace to account for the wonderful Magical at odds of 3/1. It was also a first Breeders Cup success for Keane while Vincent O’Brien, John Oxx, Aidan O’Brien and his son Joseph are Ireland’s Breeders’ Cup winning trainers. Indeed Aidan O’Brien enjoyed further success at the meeting when Order Of Australia scored a surprise success in the Mile, the three-year-old beating his own stable companions Circus Maximus and Lope Y Fernandez to the line. European trained horses won all four turf races on Saturday night and Glass Slippers gave Golden, County Tipperary-raised trainer Kevin Ryan his own breakthrough Breeders’ Cup win in the Turf Sprint. Ryan has been a leading trainer in the north of England for many years. For the second year running the Willie Mullins-trained True Self landed the Group 3 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Flemington on Saturday. The eight-year-old won by a length under Hugh Bowman, beating Joseph O’Brien’s Pondus into second place.