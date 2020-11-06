SOCCER

West Ham manager David Moyes says he can understand the pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under at Manchester United.

There are question marks over the Norwegian coach’s future with United sitting 15th in the league ahead of their trip to Everton tomorrow.

Moyes was sacked after just ten months in charge at Old Trafford back in 2014 so appreciates how tough the job is https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MOYES-1.mp3

===

Senior internationals Lee O’Connor, Jason Knight, Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott have been named in the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Southampton’s Will Smallbone will miss the games against Iceland and Luxembourg through injury.

Jim Crawford’s side are currently second in Group A, behind Italy on goal difference.

===

Southampton have the chance to go top of the Premier League tonight.

Victory over Newcastle at St Mary’s would take them above champions Liverpool on goal difference.

Before that, Burnley’s search for a first win of the season continues with a trip to Brighton.

===

Galway United and Longford Town continue their bid to be promoted to the League of Ireland’s Premier Division tonight.

They clash at the U-C-D Bowl in the First Division playoff decider.

The winners will advance to a playoff against the team that finishes second bottom in the Premier.

===

Derby have taken a further step towards securing new ownership – with a deal agreed in principle between Derventio Holdings Limited and current owner Mel Morris.

The club’s submission of Derventio under the Owners’ and Directors’ Test was approved by the EFL yesterday.

The completion of the transaction is expected imminently.

GAELIC GAMES

Louth are searching for a new senior football manager.

The Wee County have opted against offering Wayne Kierans a third year in charge.

Louth were relegated to Division Four of the League this season and were knocked out of the Championship by Longford last weekend.

===

Kildare manager Jack O’Connor has handed first Championship starts to five players for Sunday’s Leinster Football quarter-final against Offaly.

Shea Ryan, Darragh Malone, Con Kavanagh, Aaron Masterson and Darragh Kirwan have all been named in the team for the game in Portlaoise.

Daniel Flynn has also been passed fit to start at corner forwward.

RUGBY

Connacht’s trip to the Dragons in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow has been postponed.

It’s after the Welsh club had seven players test positive for COVID-19 this week.

The PRO14’s organisers say they hope to be able to refix the game in early 2021.

===

Welsh Rugby chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed that talks have taken place about the possibility of rescheduling next year’s Six Nations.

The competition is due to start on February 6th next but unions are considering delaying the start until supporters are allowed to attend games.

Phillips revealed that Wales are in line to lose more than 13-million pounds if their games against Ireland and England are played behind closed doors.

AUSSIE RULES

Conor McKenna has left the door open for a return to the AFL.

He returned to play for Tyrone this season after six years in Australia with Essendon.

McKenna says his focus is now on inter-county football but he’s not ruling out the possibility of playing Aussie Rules again in the future.

Preview Clip Here (Not Available in Internet Explorer)