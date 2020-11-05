SOCCER

Former England manager Steve McClaren says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a tough task to keep his job at Manchester United.

McClaren knows the pressures of working at Old Trafford, having been assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson.

United have lost two games on the bounce and McClaren tells Sky Sports News, Solskjaer has a huge weekend ahead.

The pressure is certainly mounting on the former player. This weekend will be pivotal for Solskjaer to stay in favor with the brass at Old Trafford.

Dundalk will attempt to win their first points in the Group stage of the Europa League when they play Rapid Vienna in Austria tonight.

The Group B game kicks off at 5.55.

Here’s Lilywhites manager Filippo Giovagnoli on tonight’s opponents.

The other game in that Group sees Arsenal host Molde at the Emirates Stadium from 8pm.

Elsewhere, Celtic play Sparta Prague in Group H at Parkhead, with an 8pm start.

It’s a five to six kick off in Bulgaria for the Group J match involving Tottenham Hotspur and Ludogorets.

At the same time in Group D, Rangers are away to Benfica.

In Group G, Leicester City take on Braga from 8pm.

====

GOLF

Cormac Sharvin has carded a 2 under par round of 69 on day one of the Cyprus Showdown on the European Tour.

Jonathan Caldwell took 72.

The early pace setters are on 5 under.

Later, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell begin their opening rounds at the Houston Open.

====

CYCLING

Ireland’s Dan Martin is fourth in general classification, 1 minute and 42 seconds behind leader Primoz Roglich ahead of stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.

====



HORSE RACING

There’s a 7 race card over jumps at Thurles today, beginning at 12.15.