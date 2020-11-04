GAELIC GAMES

The Galway county board have expressed their sympathy with their Sligo counterparts after they were forced to give Galway a walkover in this Saturday’s Connacht semi-final.

A Covid-19 outbreak in the Yeats County’s senior football panel means they are unable to field a team – due to significant numbers being deemed close contacts.

Sligo’s county board say the players and management are “extremely upset” by the events, while Galway have said it is “disappointing for everybody concerned”.

The CEO of Connacht GAA – John Prenty – says a rearranged fixture just wasn’t possible

SOCCER

UEFA insists it has no plans to hold the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament in one country next summer.

There had been reports earlier this week that European football’s governing body were considering changing the multi-venue format because of Covid-19.

Russia was talked of as a potential host.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is due to host four games during the tournament next summer.

Manchester United will hope to continue their good “midweek” form tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have to park their Premier League frustrations away in Turkey this evening, as they face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League,

Kick off is at 5 to 6.

Then at 8 o clock, Chelsea can maintain first place in Group E, if they win at home to French side Rennes.

Peamount United are also in Champions League action tonight.

They’re away to Glasgow City in Scotland in the one legged semi finals of qualification, with kick off at 7pm.

Shamrock Rovers have pleaded with their fans not to congregate around Tallaght Stadium tonight.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy will be presented to Rovers tonight, after their game versus St Pats.

A win for Pats will see them leapfrog Sligo into fifth place in the table.

RUGBY

South Africa’s touted move to the 6 Nations Championship is now off the table.

SA rugby have released a statement this morning, saying they have committed to playing in the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship until 2030.

CYCLING

The riders are approaching the halfway mark on Stage 14 of the Vuelta Espana which takes them through Galicia.

Ireland’s Dan Martin started fourth today in the general classification and is safely within the peleton.