SOCCER

Liverpool are gearing up to face last year’s Champions League surprise package in the group stage tonight.

The Merseysiders are in Italy for the first of the back to back matches in Group D.

Atalanta were the top scorers in Serie A last season.

Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold knows that their defence will have to be sharp https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TAA.mp3

In the other game in that group – Ajax are away to Danish side Midtjylland.

Manchester City are aiming to grab a third win in three games in Group C when they play Olympiakos.

Porto take on Marseille in the other tie in that group tonight.

All of those matches kick-off at 8pm.

Middlesbrough are the form team in the Championship going into tonight’s game against Blackburn at 7:45.

At 7; Second place Swansea are away to Brentford.

Bournemouth will hope to stay in touch with the leaders, they’re away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Shamrock Rovers are appealing to supporters to stay away from Tallaght Stadium for tomorrow night’s Premier Division trophy presentation.

The Hoops host St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow night behind closed doors in their final home game of the 2020 league campaign.

After the game – the silverware will be handed over to the players for the first time since 2011.

In a statement the club ask supporters to observe health and safety advice in relation to Level 5 lockdown and refrain from gathering around the stadium.

The Football Association of Wales says it’s aware of an “alleged incident” involving manager Ryan Giggs.

A news conference to announce the latest squad selection, scheduled for today, has been cancelled.

Wales are due to play three games this month – a friendly against the USA and Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

GAELIC GAMES

Sligo GAA have confirmed they are dealing with a number of Covid-19 cases among their panel.

They say that multiple members of the group have tested positive, and are now self isolating along with a number of close contacts.

Sligo are due to face Galway this Saturday in the semi finals of the Connacht senior football championship.

The county board say they are liaising with the GAA officials at Croke Park, as well as Connacht GAA.