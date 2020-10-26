RUGBY

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the rest of the autumn international schedule.

The IRFU confirmed this morning that the centre will miss Ireland’s Nations Cup games against Wales, England and Georgia next month as well as their final Six Nations game against France at the weekend.

That’s after the 25-year-old suffered a broken jaw against Italy on Saturday.

***

Billy Holland will make his first appearance of the season tonight as he captains Munster for their PRO14 clash with Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park.

He’s one of nine changes made by Johan van Graan from their win over Edinburgh in Limerick just over two weeks ago.

A win for the home side will see them go top of Conference B.

Kick-off is at a-quarter-past-8.

SOCCER

Tottenham will look to put their disaster draw with West Ham last weekend behind them tonight.

José Mourinho’s side are away to Burnely in the Premier League from 8-o’clock.

Before that, Brighton host West Brom from half-past-5.

***

The draw for the first round of this season’s FA Cup takes place this evening at 7-o’clock.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy believes he’s finding his form in time for the Masters next month.

The Northern Irish man set a new career best in birdies over the weekend – shooting 29 over the 72 holes at the Zozo Championship.

Overall though he finished in a tie for 17th, and admits he needs to reduce his unforced errors https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rory-11.mp3

F1

Lewis Hamilton has said “it’s going to take some time to sink in” that he now holds the outright record for F1 race wins.

He moved onto 92 yesterday with his victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix, taking him past Michael Schumacher on the all-time list.

He also now leads Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 77 points in the drivers’ standings.

RACING

The first of a seven race card at Wexford has just gone to post while there’s also seven races at Galway this afternoon where action gets underway at 20-past-1.

Phillip Enright and Gavin Brouder were among the winners at Thurles on Thursday. Enright had to work hard to land the mares’ maiden hurdle on the Noel O’Neill-trained Ava Rose, the 14/1 shot just getting up close to the finish to deny the Colm Murphy-trained Botani by a neck. Brouder won the featured He’llberemembered Hurdle on the Gordon Elliott-trained The Bosses Oscar. The 5/2 chance edged badly to his left on the run-in, hampering the runner-up Rightplacerighttime, and had to survive a stewards’ enquiry. He won by two and a half lengths at the line and was a fourth winner of the season for the Listowel conditional rider.

Course specialist Pakens Rock made all the running under Phillip Enright to win the Sanserv Rated Novice Chase at Galway on Saturday. In the colours of owner Raymond Healy, the 3/1 favourite beat the Noel Meade-trained Brace Yourself by a comfortable two lengths to record his sixth career success and his fourth at Ballybrit. Tom and Bryan Cooper combined to win the 2m maiden hurdle with the Noel Collins-bred and owned Mighty Tom. The 7/1 chance was another to make all the running and he beat the Charles Byrnes-trained 8/11 favourite Run For Oscar by a length and three-parts.

Paddy Kennedy teamed up with the Jessica Harrington-trained Discordantly, owned by the Oddfellows Partnership, to win the 2m6f handicap chase at Galway on Sunday. He brought the 14/1 shot home a 13-length winner from 7/2 favourite Chavi Artist and the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan is an option.