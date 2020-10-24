RUGBY

Ireland look to keep their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive with a win against Italy this afternoon.

Andy Farrell’s handed first starts in green to Hugo Keenan and Will Connors.

And the Ireland head-coach is confident that the Leinster duo will make an impression on their international debuts https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rugby-32.mp3

Kick-off at an empty Aviva Stadium is at half-three.

===

Ireland also host Italy in the women’s Six Nations at Donnybrook this evening.

Adam Griggs’ side secured wins over Wales and Scotland, and lost to England, before COVID-19 put a stop to the campaign earlier this year.

Munster flanker Dorothy Wall will make her debut in the half-six kick-off.

===

Dan Leavy has vowed to become a better player after making his long-awaited comeback from injury last night.

The Ireland flanker came on as a sub in Leinster’s 63-8 hammering of Zebre in the PRO14.

Leavy says his knee felt “perfect” after his first match in 19-months.

SOCCER

Aston Villa’s perfect start to the Premier League season is over.

They lost 3-nil at home to Leeds last night.

Patrick Bamford scored a hat-trick for the Yorkshire side.

A big clash at Old Trafford is the highlight of today’s action as Manchester United host Chelsea.

Before that, Manchester City head to West Ham in the lunchtime kick-off and Fulham take on Crystal Palace at 3.

Champions Liverpool round off proceedings against Sheffield United at Anfield tonight.

Derry City beat Shelbourne 2-nil last night to all-but secure their SSE Airtricity Premier Division safety.

The bottom two are both in action this evening, with Cork away to Sligo.

While Finn Harps go to Bohemians.

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry can be crowned Division One football champions this afternoon if they beat Donegal in Tralee.

Roscommon need only a draw away to Cavan to secure a return to Division 1.

Armagh and Westmeath still have hopes of joining the Rossies, and they’re away to Clare and Kildare respectively.

Laois need a win over the already-relegated Fermanagh to maintain hopes of Division Two survival.

===

Five sides still have hopes of promotion from Division Four.

Antrim’s game with Waterford does go ahead in Dundalk.

Sligo face Limerick, and Wicklow play Waterford.

===

The All-Ireland hurling championship gets underway with the Leinster quarter-final meeting of Dublin and Laois.

There’s a 6pm throw-in at Croke Park, and Kilkenny await the winners in next week’s semi-final.

RACING

There’s action at both Leopardstown and Galway today, with seven-race cards at each.