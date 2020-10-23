SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland can guarantee themselves a playoff berth for the 2022 women’s European Championships tonight.

Vera Pauw’s side are in Kiev to take on Ukraine at 5 o’clock Irish time, 12 months on from their 3-2 win against the same opposition in Tallaght.

A draw or better will be enough to guarantee themselves a playoff spot next year.

And with so much at stake, captain Katie McCabe says they’re delighted to have avoided any Covid-19 issues on their trip to Kiev https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1sport.mp3

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied he’s had to speak to Mason Greenwood about his professionalism.

The teenager was sent home from England duty for breaking coronavirus rules while with the national team in Iceland.

Solskjaer says newspaper reports about Greenwood’s attitude around the training ground are wide of the mark.

===

===

RUGBY

The Irish rugby team have had their final run out at the Aviva Stadium today, ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations resumption against Italy.

All of the matchday 23 came through the session without issue.

Meanwhile in the Pro 14, Leinster welcome Zebre to the RDS this evening as they look to make it three wins from three to start the new season.

Liam Turner, Dan Sheehan, Ciaran Parker and David Hawkshaw are all in line to make their debuts for the province.

Kick off is 7.35.

===

===

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford and Antrim’s Allianz Leagues Division Four match tomorrow will now go ahead, but at a neutral venue in Dundalk.

Antrim were the home side but offered to play the game in Louth after Waterford announced they would have to concede.

A number of Waterford players and coaching staff did not want to travel to Northern Ireland due to the current Covid situation.

===

===

GOLF

Jonathan Caldwell is 9 under par after a solid second round of 68 on day 2 of the Italian Open in Brescia.

The Ulsterman is now six shots back from the new leader Laurie Canter.

Meanwhile Cormac Sharvin is three under early in his round, with Gavin Moynihan from level par