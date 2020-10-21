RUGBY

Leinster pair Will Connors and Hugo Keenan will make their debuts for Ireland in Saturday’s rescheduled Six Nations clash against Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Hooker Ed Byrne and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are also in line to make the debuts off the bench.

Jacob Stockdale starts at full-back, Keenan’s on the left wing with Andrew Conway on the right.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are in the centre and it’s Conor Murray and captain Johnny Sexton at 9 and 10.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter form the front row, Tadhg Beirne starts in the second row alongside James Ryan.

And it’s a back row of Will Connors, Caelan Doris and CJ Stander.

Peter O’Mahony, Robbie Henshaw and Ross Byrne are among those named on the bench.

SOCCER

England will face the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley next month.

New Zealand were due to play a game on November 12th but a replacement had to be found when they pulled out due to coronavirus concerns.

Following the match, England will conclude their Nations League campaign with a trip to Belgium and a home game against Iceland.

=

Liverpool’s defensive options have been stretched for this evening’s opening game in the group stage of the Champions League.

The 2019 winners are away to Dutch side Ajax in Group D, and are missing Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says it shouldn’t be an area they’d expect to be short in:

Kick-off in Amsterdam is at 8pm.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City welcome Porto to the Etihad at the same time in Group C.

===

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA are set to seek clarification on whether or not underage inter-county competitions can continue under Level 5 restrictions from midnight tonight.

Reports this morning suggested it is only competitions at senior inter-county grade that will be allowed to continue.

It’s understood three Leinster under-20 hurling championship games are to proceed as planned this evening, while Saturday’s All-Ireland under-20 football final between Galway and Dublin looks set to be postponed.

Meanwhile, Cork GAA have postponed their unplayed 2020 Senior and Intermediate County Finals until the first weekend of March next year.

===

FORMULA 1

Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus after the Eifel Grand Prix.

He had returned negative results ahead of the action at the Nurburgring, but felt too unwell to drive on the Saturday and was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for qualifying and the race.

A further test afterwards came back positive.

But Stroll says he has now recovered and will race in Portugal this weekend.