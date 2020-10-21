GAELIC GAMES

The GAA are set to seek clarification on whether or not underage inter-county competitions can continue under Level 5 restrictions from midnight tonight.

Reports this morning suggested it is only competitions at senior inter-county grade that will be allowed to continue.

It’s understood three Leinster under-20 hurling championship games are to proceed as planned this evening, while Saturday’s All-Ireland under-20 football final between Galway and Dublin looks set to be postponed.

Meanwhile, Cork GAA have postponed their unplayed 2020 Senior and Intermediate County Finals until the first weekend of March next year.

=

SOCCER

Liverpool’s defensive options have been stretched for this evening’s opening game in the group stage of the Champions League.

The 2019 winners are away to Dutch side Ajax in Group D, and are missing Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says it shouldn’t be an area they’d expect to be short in

Kick-off in Amsterdam is at 8pm.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City welcome Porto to the Etihad at the same time in Group C.

–

Rangers’ opponents in the Europa League – Standard Liege have been struck by coronavirus.

Three players – and their goalkeeping coach – have tested positive for Covid-19.

All four are now in isolation and won’t be involved in tomorrow’s game.

=

FORMULA 1

Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus after the Eifel Grand Prix.

He had returned negative results ahead of the action at the Nurburgring, but felt too unwell to drive on the Saturday and was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for qualifying and the race.

A further test afterwards came back positive.

But Stroll says he has now recovered and will race in Portugal this weekend.

=

RUGBY

The British and Irish Lions will play Japan for the first time in a one-off Test match at Murrayfield next year.

The game will be played on June 26th and be part of a warm-up schedule ahead of three Tests in South Africa.

It’s a rare chance for fans to see the Lions play close to home.

++

Wasps say they will play in Saturday’s English Premiership final against Exeter after no further positive coronavirus tests.

Their place had been in doubt after seven players contracted Covid-19 in the last week.