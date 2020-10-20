SOCCER

Captain Harry Maguire is among a number of key players missing for Manchester United’s opening Champions League of the season.

United are away to Paris-Saint Germain this evening and the England defender hasn’t travelled with the squad.

Former P-S-G striker Edinson Cavani is also out along with Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are also out.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting a tough night in the French capital https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13sport-13.mp3

Kick-off in Paris is at 8pm.

Chelsea kick-off against Sevilla to Stamford Bridge at the same time.

Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is a doubt with a thigh injury, while Marcos Alonso remains suspended following a red card against Bayern Munich last season.

Back home – Drogheda United are the visitors to Eamonn Deacy Park in a re-arranged First Division match against Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

Mesut Ozil is set to be left out of Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad today, according to reports.

All of England’s top division sides have to name their panel of players by today’s 2pm deadline.

The German international is into the final year of his £350,000 per week contract at the Emirates.

GAELIC GAMES

There are reports that Longford will hand Cork a walkover in this Sunday’s Allianz National Football League – Division 3 final round game.

Longford manager Padraic Davis labelled the game “a dead rubber” yesterday.

Amid the ongoing threat posed by Covid-19, Davis believes it’s not necessary to make the 500-kilometre round trip to face a side already crowned Division Three champions.

GOLF

A joint statement from the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union is today expected to shed light on the fate of golf courses under Level 5 restrictions.

Government rules only allow for individual training from midnight tomorrow night, with exceptions for school aged children in pods of 15 and elite sports.

SOCCER

Derby will be missing Wayne Rooney for their Championship trip to Huddersfield this evening, as he’s self-isolating after coming into contact with a friend who has Covid-19.

Among the other games in the division later leaders Bristol City host Middlesbrough, while second-placed Reading take on Wycombe.

HORSE RACING

The going at Fairyhouse is now Soft to Heavy after the overnight rain.

The first of seven races on the Flat is off at 1.20pm.