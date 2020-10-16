SOCCER

The FAI have confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Hill as their new CEO.

The Englishman – who previously worked as commercial ditrector for the FA, and Euro 96 – will take up the role from the 1st of November.

Hill takes over from interim CEO Gary Owens, who had filled the position since January.

He will be the first permanent CEO of the association, since John Delaney vacated the role in March 2019.

=

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire is a doubt for tomorrow’s Premier League trip to Newcastle.

Club captain Maguire was sent off after half an hour of England’s defeat to Denmark on Wednesday, and it’s understood he suffered a knock just before the red card.

Maguire will be assessed by United medical staff today, with Solskjaer remaining hopeful he could be fit for the St James’ Park trip.

=

There’s one game this evening in the Championship.

Watford will be hoping to continue their promising start to the season, when they host struggling Derby County.

Kick off at Vicarage Road is at 7.45.

=

Bohemians will travel to Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division later, despite one of the Bohs squad having tested positive for Covid-19.

Kick-off at Oriel Park is at 5.45.

=

Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan will miss the Republic of Ireland’s European Championship qualifier away to Ukraine.

The Ireland number one has been ruled out of next Friday’s game due to a dislocated finger.

The rest of Vera Pauw’s squad is unchanged from last month’s defeat away to Germany.

A win for Ireland would secure a play-off place with one group game to play.

===

GAA

Dublin’s James McCarthy has backed the resumption of the intercounty game.

The Allianz Football League resumes tomorrow, with the All-Ireland champions set to take on Meath at Parnell Park.

The Gaelic Players Association balloted their members yesterday, seeking their thoughts as to whether or not the All-Ireland championships should take place as planned.

McCarthy says he’s in favour of the season resuming.

However he won’t begrudge a player who wants to step aside from the panel https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JMcC.mp3

===

GOLF

Padraig Harrington remains well placed on Day 2 of the Scottish Championship.

The three time major winner is 9 under par and three shots back from the leader Matt Wallace.

Harrington is three under for his 17 holes today.

Jonathan Caldwell is also well placed on six under.