SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah (PRON: EE-DA) back in his squad for today’s Nations League test in Finland.

Both were originally ruled out of the Slovakia game last week due to Covid contact tracing, for what proved to be a false positive test.

Connolly and Jayson Molumby are Ireland’s current Brighton contingent, and Kenny says their manager was happy to let Connolly join back up with the international squad:

The game gets underway in Helsinki at five o’clock Irish time.

++

New Zealand will now not travel to Wembley for a scheduled international friendly against England next month.

The All Whites were set to play in the match on November 12th, but New Zealand Football say the game could “potentially jeopardise” their players’ careers.

They said a number of the team would be subject to quarantine or restrictions on their return home, delaying their return to club football.

===

GAELIC GAMES

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce has named his starting team for this Sunday’s crucial National League clash with rivals Mayo.

There are nine changes to the team that beat Meath in the league back in March, with the Moycullen contingent not involved due to Covid outbreaks.

Corofin’s Jason Leonard will make his league debut at wing-forward in the game at Tuam Stadium.

Captain Shane Walsh is still recovering from ankle and knee problems.

===

OLYMPICS

Four-time world champion Daiya Seto (PRON: DIE-AH SET-OH) has been suspended for the rest of the year by Japan’s Swimming Federation after having an extra-marital affair.

The 26-year-old has been banned for breaching the governing body’s sportsmanlike conduct standard.

The reigning 200 metres and 400 metres individual medley world champion will be eligible to compete at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year.

===

COVID

New coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland mean spectators will not be able to attend sporting events there for at least the next four weeks.

Elite sport will be allowed to continue however, including GAA league matches, Pro 14 rugby, and soccer internationals at Windsor Park.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown this afternoon with the first going to post at the Kildare course at 1.15.