SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will travel to Helsinki today without the unnamed player who last night tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

The player tested positive on Sunday evening after the draw with Wales, before a negative test yesterday morning and then a positive third test last night.

Stephen Kenny has called up no replacements to his squad ahead of tomorrow night’s Nations League match against Finland.

The Irish under-21s team are in action against a Covid-hit Italy this afternoon in Pisa at four o’clock Irish time.

Jim Crawford’s side are without Jason Knight and Dara O’Shea for the European Championship qualifier, with both part of the senior panel.

Italy will be playing their under-20s team after a number of positive coronavirus tests hit their squad.

++

Colin Healy’s Cork City will be hoping to pick up a crucial three points later in their bid to avoid the drop from the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The Leesiders welcome Dundalk to Turner’s Cross at 7.45, with the hosts currently seven points from safety at the foot of the table.

===

GAELIC GAMES

Over a decade after the Casement Park project was announced, the redevelopment of the Belfast GAA venue has been approved.

Legal challenges from residents and safety concerns had seen plans put on hold, with Ulster GAA submitting a new proposal in 2017 for a 34,000 capacity stadium.

===

CYCLING

Simon Yates’ team Mitchelton-Scott have withdrawn from cycling’s Giro d’Italia.

Four of their staff members have followed the British rider in testing positive for coronavirus.

Yates pulled out of the race ahead of Saturday’s eighth stage.