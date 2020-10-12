SOCCER

Aaron Connolly has returned to the Irish squad for the UEFA Nations League match against Finland on Wednesday.

Connolly and Adam Idah missed the play-off against Slovakia after sitting too close on the plane to an FAI staff member who tested positive for Covid-19.

That turned out to be a false positive and the Brighton striker has been given permission by his club and the HSE to rejoin Stephen Kenny’s senior squad.

The FAI will be hoping for a clean bill of health today, when they get the results of their latest round of Covid-19 screening before flying to Finland tomorrow.

===

Salford City have sacked manager Graham Alexander and replaced him with Paul Scholes.

The former Manchester United midfielder is one of the club’s co-owners – and will take charge on an interim basis.

Alexander led Salford to promotion to the EFL in his first season as boss.

He leaves them 5th in League Two.

===

Meanwhile,

Another Salford City co-owner, Gary Neville, believes there’s “too much good” in ‘Project Big Picture’ to simply dismiss it.

The proposal has drawn criticism from the Premier League and government.

Part of the plan would be for the EFL to receive 250-million pounds to help clubs deal with the financial impact of Covid-19.

Rochdale chief executive David Bottomley tells Sky Sports News, that would be appreciated https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/onesport-5.mp3

RUGBY

The draw for the pool stage of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup will take place at the end of this month.

The EPCR confirmed this monring they’ll make the draw in Lausanne in Switzerland on Wednesday October 28th.

Leinster and Ulster will be Tier 1 seeds, while Munster and Connacht are in tiers 2 and 3.

One of Munster’s potential opponents are La Rochelle, coached by Ronan O’Gara.

Connacht could be reacquainted with Pat Lam and John Muldoon, with Bristol one of their potential English opponents.

HORSE RACING

One of the biggest stars in horse racing, Enable, has been retired.

The 2-time Arc winner claimed Group 1 victories during a glittering career.

Her other notable victories included three King George the Sixth and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

===

The going at Kilbeggan is now soft, yielding to soft in places.

There’s an eight race card taking place there today and the first race is off at 2.15pm.