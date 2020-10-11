SOCCER

Five Republic of Ireland players are set to miss out on today’s UEFA Nations League meeting with Wales after a positive Covid-19 case was confirmed within the squad.

In a statement, the FAI say that the player in question, and four other players who have been deemed close contacts, have been ‘stood down’ for the game.

The association also say that the staff member who tested positive for Covid-19 midweek may have received a ‘false positive’ result.

Kick-off is at 2pm with manager Stephen Kenny handing starts to Shane Long and Jayson Molumby.

Elsewhere today in the same group, Finland and Bulgaria meet at 5-o’clock.

ROWING

Sanita Puspure will look to defend her Women’s Single Sculls title shortly at the European Rowing Championships in Poland.

Puspure goes off at half-past-one on what has already been a successful day for Ireland in Poznan with three bronze medals so far.

Daire Lynch and Ronan Byrne came home in third in the Men’s Double Sculls, while Fintan McCarthy also made the podium in the final of the Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls.

The Women’s Four team of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh also finished among in third place.

Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty finished in fifth in the Women’s Pair Final.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic go head to head in the men’s final at the French Open this afternoon.

Their highly-anticipated clash gets underway at two-o’clock.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has dropped a two shots early on in his final round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Bogies at the second and third means the Offaly man is now eight-under, six shots off leader Tyrrell Hatton.

Graeme McDowell is four under for the day, and five under for the tournament, after 17 holes.

Padraig Harrington carded a final round of one-under 71 to finish at two-under-par for the tournament.

F1

Valtteri Bottas will start on pole for the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany today.

His Mercedes team mate, F1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton will start second.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start third shortly at 10-past-1 Irish time.

RACING

There’s an eight race card just underway at Limerick today while the first of eight races at the Curragh goes to post at 20-to-2.