GOLF

Shane Lowry’s just tee-ed of his third-round at golf’s B-M-W P-G-A Championship.

The Offaly man shares the lead with his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick at 12-under-par.

Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington are both one-under-par after their third rounds.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad are training in Dublin today ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Wales in the Nations League.

Seani Maguire and Daryl Horgan have linked up with the group ahead of the game at the Aviva Stadium.

Alan Browne, Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda are expected to come into the Ireland starting 11 while Aaron Ramsey is in line to play for Wales.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been released from Juventus’ ‘bubble’ to join Ryan Giggs’ squad.

===

Waterford can move four-points clear of Saint Pat’s in third-place in the Airtricity League with a win against Shelbourne this evening.

Shels make the trip the R-S-C sitting just two-points above the relegation zone.

First Division leaders Bray are away to Shamrock Rovers’ second team this afternoon.

TENNIS

A new French Open women’s champion will be crowned this afternoon.

Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin takes on Polish youngster Iga Swiatek in the decider at Roland Garros from 2pm.

Kenin says she’s been impressed by her teenage opponent

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic will contest tomorrow’s men’s final.

RUGBY

Leinster continue their defence of the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Garry Ringrose will skipper the Blues for their clash with Benetton in Treviso at a quarter-past-five.

At the same time Ulster are away to Ospreys.

Munster host Edinburgh and Connacht are at Cardiff in the twenty-five-to-eight kick-offs.

LADIES FOOTBALL/CAMOGIE

Cork’s dual players could boycott any fixtures which clash in this year’s All-Ireland Camogie Ladies Football Championships.

Libby Coppinger, who is among five players affected, has told The Irish Examiner, she would rather not play than have to choose between the teams if they’ve games on the same day.

The women’s G-P-A are currently speaking to both associations in a bid to find a resolution.