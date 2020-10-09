GOLF

Shane Lowry has kicked on from yesterday’s brilliant opening round at the BMW Championship, but Matthew Fitzpatrick is the man to catch at Wentworth.

Lowry carded an immaculate seven under par round of 65 this afternoon, bringing him to 12 under par in total.

However, England’s Fitzpatrick looks set to better than score, he’s two clear at the moment on 14 under, approaching the end of his round.

The two other Irish members of the field are out on the course.

Padraig Harrington remains level par, while Graeme Mcowell is one over.

RUGBY

Leinster have made six changes for tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 trip to face Benetton in Italy.

Ross Byrne replaces he injured Johnny Sexton, with Robbie Henshaw, James Tracy, Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris and Will Connors also coming in.

Meanwhile Munster have seven changes for the visit of Edinburgh to Thomond Park.

Last week’s matchwinner Ben Healy is given a start, while Matt Gallagher makes his debut on the wing.

Alex McHenry and Fineen Wycherley are among those to also come into the team.

Marcus Rea will make his first Ulster start in tomorrow’s away meeting with the Ospreys.

Ian Madigan, Alan O’Connor and Matt Faddes complete the quartet of changes for Dan McFarland’s side.

And Connacht head coach Andy Friend has changed just two of his winning team for their trip to the Dragons.

Sammy Arnold and Eoghan Masterson come into the starting 15.

SOCCER

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah will both be unavailable for Ireland’s Nations League games against Wales and Finland this week.

The pair have travelled back to their clubs, having missed last night’s Euro 2020 playoff semi final defeat to Slovakia.

They were forced out of the game having been listed as “close contacts” of a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Irish backroom team.

The Irish under 21 squad will have a keen eye on this evening’s European Championship qualifiers.

Italy can leapfrog Ireland at the top of group 1, if they win away to third place Iceland.

The Italians host Ireland in a crucial meeting next Tuesday.

Cork City begin life without manager Neal Fenn this evening.

Colin Healy will be in charge of the Leesiders this evening as they look to climb off the foot of the SSE Airtricity League Preimier Division table.

They’re away to Bohemians, with kickoff at 5.45.

TENNIS

The French Open men’s finalists will be known later today.

12 time champion Rafael Nadal goes up against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

That’s followed by the meeting of world number one Novak Djokovic and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.