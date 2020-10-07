GAELIC GAMES

The Fermanagh county board has suspended all GAA activity in the county, including inter-county training.

The decision was made after ‘a number of players’ within the senior football panel tested positive for Covid-19.

Ryan McMenamin’s side are due to return to action with a Division 2 trip to play Clare in Ennis in 11 days time.

The suspension will remain in place until further notice.

11-time All-Ireland winner with Cork, Brid Stack has signed with Aussie Rules side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The 34-year-old, who announced her retirement from inter-county football in 2019, will join fellow Irish women Cora Staunton and Yvonne Bonner at the Sydney-based club.

Stack will move to Sydney later this year and becomes the 17th Irish player to sign up for A-F-W-L.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad will train in Bratislava later ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against Slovakia.

Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen was called up to Stephen Kenny’s squad yesterday after as a replacement for the injured Harry Arter.

RUGBY

The Six Nations is under consideration to be postponed next year.

The tournament is slated for February and March, but organisers are said to be keen to have fans back in stadiums.

Munster’s Pro 14 match with Edinburgh this weekend will not be subject to a forfeit, if it doesn’t proceed.

A Munster squad player has tested positive for COVID 19 and the situation is being monitored.

TENNIS

The remaining four quarter-finals at the French Open are underway this afternoon.

The women’s singles are up first with seventh seed Petra Kvitova a set to love and a break up in the second set on the unseeded German Laura Siegemund.

After that match it’s an all-American clash between fourth seed Sofia Kenin and Danielle Collins.

In the men’s singles Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is up against Russian thirteeth seed Andrey Rublen before top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Spaniard, Pablo Carreno Busta.