RUGBY

Munster Rugby have suspended all training, ‘as a precautionary measure’, due to a new positive Covid-19 case in their senior squad.

The province say the senior player is asymptomatic and didn’t travel for the clash with Scarlets in Wales last weekend.





Six other players identified by Munster as potential close contacts are currently self-isolating.

The HSE has also been notified for contract tracing purposes.

=

Wales rugby union head coach Wayne Pivac has called up seven uncapped players in his squad for the autumn internationals.

Among those are centre Johnny Williams and fly-half Callum Sheedy – both of whom are eligible for England.

SOCCER

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Reds midfielder is currently on international duty and the Swiss football association say that he’s now self-isolating.

He’s the third player at the Premier League club to test positive for Covid-19 after Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane.

=

Watford and Danny Welbeck have agreed to the termination of his contract at the club.

It means the former Manchester United striker’s now available as a free agent to sign for another side.

He scored twice in 18 Premier League appearances last season.

=

Stephen Kenny’s senior men’s squad will have one final training session in Dublin today before they fly out to Slovakia ahead of Thursday’s all important Euro 2020 playoff semi final.

GAELIC GAMES

The Camogie Association has endorsed a decision to suspend all club games at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice.

The Association says the decision has been taken in the interest of public safety and it applies to all ages and all grades across the island.

It comes after the GAA and LGFA paused all club fixtures “with immediate effect” and the government decided to enforce level 3 restrictions across the whole country.

The senior inter-county Camogie Championship will go ahead as planned and is due to get underway on the 17th of October.

TENNIS

American Danielle Collins has beaten Swiss Ons Jabeur by two sets to one to reach the women’s singles quarter-finals at the French Open.

The last-eight is now underway with third seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine trailing Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska by three games to one in the first set.

Later – defending men’s singles champion Rafa Nadal takes on the 19-year old Italian Jannik Sinner in the quarter finals.