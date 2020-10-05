The Republic of Ireland squad will train this afternoon ahead of Thursday’s crucial Euro 2020 play-off tie against Slovakia.

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are due to join the squad today.

Both were unused substitutes in Villa’s Premier League against the Reds last night.





Stephen Kenny has called up defenders Cyrus Christie and Kevin Long for the game in Bratislava.

There’s been some early activity involving Premier League teams on transfer deadline day.

Everton have completed the capture of defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich on a five-year-deal for 20-million pounds.

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on striker Edinson Cavani.

Ryan Sessegnon has left Tottenham on-loan for German side Hoffenheim until the end of the season.

Meanwhile former Tottenham winger David Ginola told Sky Sports News, it may be a while before the club’s loan signing Gareth Bale gets back to his best https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ginola.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

The Cork county board has issued a statement asking clubs and supporters to adhere to public health advice when celebrating county championship victories.

Footage of Blackrock fans welcoming home their side, after yesterday’s Cork Senior Hurling final win over Glen Rovers, drew attention online last night.

The short statement pleads with clubs and supporters “not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines.”

TENNIS

Petra Kvitova has reached the quarter-finals of the French Open tennis for just the second time in her career.

The women’s seventh seed got past China’s Zhang Shuai in straight sets.

Later this afternoon, men’s world number one Novak Djokovic looks to seal his place in the last-eight.

The Serb, who is yet to drop a set in Paris, faces Karen Khachanov of Russia.

RACING

Jack Kennedy set trainer Gordon Elliott up for a double at Roscommon on Monday where he partnered the Philip Reynolds-owned Presenting Dylan to an easy success in the 2m handicap hurdle. The gambled-on 5/4 favourite had loads in hand as he beat the Shark Hanlon-trained Ashton Court by five lengths. Elliott landed a second winner on the day as Chemical Energy, the 8/11 favourite, ran out an easy winner of the bumper under Jamie Codd.

The Kennedy brothers were both on the scoresheet at Punchestown on Tuesday and perhaps both had luck on their side. Paddy Kennedy partnered the Tom Foley-trained Rebel Gold to win the 2m handicap hurdle, the 28/1 chance taking advantage of a final fence error from 11/8 favourite Winner Takes Itall to win by two lengths.

Jack Kennedy won the 2m4f maiden hurdle on the Gordon Elliott-trained Jimmy Jimmy. The well-backed 2/1 shot was throwing down a renewed challenge to 4/5 favourite Minella Escape when that one fell at the final hurdle, leaving Kennedy clear to win by three and a half-lengths from Legacy Thor.

Jack and Gordon Elliott were winners again at Clonmel on Thursday. Kennedy rode a second winner for Elliott on the day when Gigginstown House Stud’s Aforementioned, a 3/1 shot, beat the Ger O’Loughlin-trained Whatsyourstatus by three and a quarter lengths in the rated novice chase.

One Down was another winner for the Jack Kennedy/Gordon Elliott alliance when taking the opening division of the 2m maiden hurdle at Gowran Park on Friday. The 6/5 favourite wasn’t all that fluent over the final flight and had to battle to hold off the Jessica Harrington-trained 13/8 shot Still Standing by a neck.

Jack Kennedy and Bryan Cooper won the opening two race at Gowran Park on Saturday. Gordon Elliott’s Duffle Coat, 1/6 favourite, wasn’t all that fluent over the final flight but easily beat Made In Pimlico by three lengths in the colours of the Little Emperor Syndicate in the opening three-year-old hurdle for the Dingle jockey. It was almost as comfortable for Cooper on the Shark Hanlon-trained Dime A Dozen which took the 2m4f handicap hurdle by a cosy four and a half lengths from Beat Of The Sea. The six-year-old is owned by the Great White Shark Syndicate and was returned at odds of 7/2.