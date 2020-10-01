GAA

Dublin will have to go into the Championship without Jack McCaffrey and now Diarmuid Connolly.

St Vincents clubman Connolly has decided to retire from inter county football after a career which saw him win six All Irelands and two All Stars.





Former All Ireland winner with the Dubs, Paul Curran, says Connolly was as good as any forward in the game.

=

SOCCER

Dundalk will bid to reach the Group stage of the Europa League for the second time in their history tonight.

The Lilywhites welcome K-I Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands to the Aviva Stadium for a 7.30 kick off.

A 3 million euro windfall is on the line if Dundalk can navigate the one legged encounter.

In other Europa League ties of note, Tottenham Hotspur play Maccabi Haifa, Celtic are away to FK Sarajevo and Rangers host Galatasaray.

The draw will be made for the Champions League Group stage at 4pm today.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are in the hat.

In the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight, Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield,

It’s Brentford versus Fulham, and Aston Villa to play Stoke City.

Maccabi Haifa have apologised to Tottenham after a video of one of their players making derogatory comments about Harry Kane emerged.

The two sides meet tonight in north London, with a place in the Europa League group stage up for grabs.

Defender Matt Doherty says they’ll look to issue their response on the pitch.

=

RACING

The Aidan O’Brien trained filly ‘Love’ has been ruled out of Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe due to unsuitable ground conditions.

O’Brien is to try and aim the dual classic winner at the Breeders Cup Turf in Kentucky in November.

A seven race jumps card at Clonmel begins at 1pm.

An eight race flat fixture at Fairyhouse is off at 2.15.