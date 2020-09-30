TENNIS

Serena Williams will have to wait a bit longer to try and equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The American has pulled out of the French Open in Paris with an achilles injury. 39 year old Williams was set to face Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova today. Williams is a three time winner at Roland Garros. She says she had no option but to pull out.

SOCCER

Manchester City have bolstered their defence with the signing of Ruben Dias on a six year deal. It’s understood the agreement’s worth around 71 million euro to bring him from Benfica.

City are in Carabao Cup action tonight, away to Burnley in the fourth round. Kick off at Turf Moor is at 7pm.

Elsewhere, League Two Newport County entertain Newcastle United from 5.30.

And there are two matches which kick off at 7.45.

Brighton welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium for the second time this week.

And Everton play West Ham at Goodison Park.

In other transfer news, Aston Villa have signed Ross Barkley on-loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

The attacking midfielder has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss Sunday’s Premier League game away to Aston Villa.

The midfielder is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

RUGBY

South Africa Rugby say they will accelerate talks with the PRO 14’s organisers regarding their representation.

A special meeting of the South African Rugby Union voted to include Super Rugby quartet the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks in an expanded competition.

The Cheetahs say they’re reviewing their options having played in the Pro 14 for three seasons.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown today, with the first off at 1.50.