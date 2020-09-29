RUGBY

Rob Kearney says he’s “excited” about the next chapter of his career in Super Rugby.

The former Ireland full-back has joined Perth-based Western Force on a one-year contract.

It follows the 34-year-old’s departure from Leinster last week after 15 seasons with the province.

Western Force’s head of rugby Matt Hodgson says they’ve secured a player with a “wealth of experience and quality”.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is set to name his squad this afternoon ahead of European Championships playoff with Slovakia and the Nations League games with Finland and Wales.

Mark Travers, Troy Parrott, Callum O’Dowda, Ciaran Clark and Robbie Brady are all injury doubts.

Slovakia will be without Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has been ruled out with an ankle issue.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has hinted he’ll make wholesale changes for this evening’s home game with Chelsea in the English League Cup.

The fourth-round tie with his former club is the first of three matches in five days for Spurs.

Mourinho has suggested the competition is not a priority and says their opponents will be in a much better position to progress https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jmspurs.mp3

Sligo Rovers have the chance to move up to fourth-place in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

The Bit o’Red will leapfrog Dundalk if they defeat Derry City at the Showgrounds.

Kick-off is at a quarter-to-eight.

Filip Krovinovic has returned to West Brom on a season-long loan.

The Croatian midfielder played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League, scoring three goals in 43 appearances during his spell at the club last season.

TENNIS

Karolina Pliskova is safely through to the second-round at the French Open tennis.

The women’s second seed has defeated Egypt’s Mayar Sherif by two sets to one at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam singles title begins when he faces Mikael Ymer later this afternoon.

RACING

Trainer John Gosden believes Enable is facing a “mighty task” in conceding seven-pounds to Love in Sunday’s Arc.

The six-year-old will be bidding for a historic third win in the famous race while Joseph O’Brien’s five planned runnersbg. been withdrawn from the field this afternoon.

Aidan O’Brien is expected to supplement his Derby winner Serpentine tomorrow.