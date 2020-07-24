SOCCER

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been named the English Football Writers Association Player of the Year.

The Reds’ captain lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday as Liverpool celebrated their first title in 30 years.

It’s the first time England international Henderson has won the award.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was second in the vote, with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford back in third.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says securing Champions League football will be the next step in his team’s development.

A place in Europe’s elite competition will be confirmed if United avoid defeat to Leicester on the Premier League’s final day on Sunday.

Solskjaer says they’re focused on the task at hand https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/unitedole.mp3

West Ham have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Tomas Soucek.

The Czech Republic international has made his loan move from Slavia Prague a permanent one – penning a four year deal.

Soucek joined the Hammers on loan in January, and has played 12 times in the league, scoring three goals.

GAA

Crowds of up to 400 will be permitted at GAA club games in Ulster, but it only applies to the six counties under the jurisdiction of the Northern Ireland executive.

Ulster GAA have advised patrons to wear face masks at games and bring their own hand sanitiser.

Only 200 members are currently allowed at fixtures south of the border.

GOLF

Ulsterman Jonathan Caldwell has just teed off his third round at the British Masters on the European Tour.

Caldwell resumes his tournament from six under par, six shots back from the new leader Sam Horsfield.

Paul Dunne has already completed his day’s work, shooting a two under round of 69, to climb inside the top 50 on three under par.

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power is the only Irishman in action at the 3-M Open in Maine.

He’s three under par after his opening round.

It leaves him just inside the top 30, and five off the lead.

HORSE RACING

And it’s Ulster Derby day at Down Royal this afternoon.

The Aidan O’Brien trained Silver Fox is a 15/8 favourite in the 10-strong firled.

That goes off at 3.45.