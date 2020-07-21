SOCCER

The life of legendary football figure Jack Charlton is being celebrated today as he is laid to rest in his native Ashington.

Hundreds of mourners have lined the streets in the Northumberland town this morning to pay their respects to the England World Cup winner and former manager of the Irish football team.

The FAI have called on people here to wear green in tribute to Charlton who died over a week ago aged 85.

In the last half hour – radio stations around the country played the World Cup anthem ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ as a mark of respect.

Manager of the local football club in Ashington – Ian Skinner – says Charlton never forgot where he came from

=

Aston Villa head into a must-win game tonight in their battle against Premier League relegation this evening.

They are third from bottom and three points from safety playing their penultimate game of the season at home against Arsenal.

That kicks off at 8:15.

Before that at 6 – the team above them – Watford – are at home against Manchester City.

=

19-year-old Irish striker Ryan Cassidy has signed a new two-year contract with Watford.

Cassidy joined the Hornets at the age of 16 from St Kevin’s Boys and signed his first professional deal with the Premier League club in 2018.

=

Eric Dier has signed a new four-year contract with Tottenham.

The England international says he wants to prove himself at centre-back at the club – where he’s been playing under Jose Mourinho, having usually been used in midfield.

SNOOKER

Cork teenagers Aaron Hill and Ross Bulma are in action as qualifying for the World Snooker Championship gets underway in Sheffield today.

Hill faces China’s Chen Feilong at 1.30 while Bulma goes up against Rod Lawler in the evening session from 7.