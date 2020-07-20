SOCCER

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Harry Kane wouldn’t be as special at another club but doubts remain over the striker’s future.

The England captain admitted in an interview in March that he could move if the Premier League club doesn’t progress.

Spurs are set to end this season without a trophy and may not qualify for Europe.

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr told OTB Sports that Kane can see limitations within the dressing room https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/briankerr-1.mp3

There’s three Premier League matches taking place this evening.

Sheffield United need to beat Everton at home to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe alive.

That kicks off at 6PM along with the clash of Brighton and Newcastle at the AmEx Stadium.

Wolves can leapfrog Spurs into sixth place with a win against Crystal Palace.

It’s an 8PM start at the Molineux.

Jude Bellingham has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham following the English Championship club’s final game of the season this Wednesday.

The 17-year-old snubbed Manchester United to move to the German club.

The fee is worth an initial 26.5 million euros

GOLF

Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to become golf’s world number one since the legendary Seve Ballesteros (PRON: SEV-EE BYE-YAH-STEER-OSS).

He has overtaken Rory McIlroy in the rankings after a 3-shot victory at the Memorial Tournament yesterday.

RACING

There’s racing at Gowran Park today.

The first of an eight race card goes to post at 1.

While an eight race card at Ballinrobe gets underway from 4:45PM.

Bryan Cooper stepped in for a winning ride on the Matthew Smith-trained Eimear in the handicap chase at Kilbeggan on Friday night. The County Meath trainer turned to Cooper when Keith Donoghue was stood down for the remainder of the meeting when taking a fall in the opening maiden hurdle and the Tralee man had an easy time of it as the well-backed 6/4 favourite scored by nine and a half lengths from the Phillip Enright-ridden Unchago. It was the second winner on the night for Smith, his first double as a trainer.

Cooper was first among the winners at Tipperary on Sunday where The Great White Shark Syndicate-owned Dime A Dozen took the mares’ beginners chase. Trained by John “Shark” Hanlon, the 5/2 shot won easily from the Henry De Bromhead-trained 2/1 favourite Popong. Phillip Enright followed him into the winners’ enclosure when partnering the likeable Davids Charm, trained by John Joe Walsh, to success in the beginners’ chase. Owned by the Tom O’Brien Partnership, the nine-year-old was adding to his considerable haul over the smaller obstacles when recording a six-length success from the Garrett Power-trained Pass Hymn at odds of 5/4 favourite.