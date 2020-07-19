SOCCER

Chelsea and Manchester United will look to join Arsenal in the F-A Cup decider when they meet later.

The Wembley semi-final is behind closed doors, with a 6pm kick-off.

United haven’t lost since football’s restart last month, and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says United will take some stopping https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/twelve.mp3

13-time winners Arsenal progressed to a 21st F-A Cup final with a 2-nil victory over holders Manchester City yesterday.

++

Bournemouth continue their fight for Premier League survival this afternoon at home to Southampton, before Tottenham host top-four chasing Leicester.

++

Leeds are in action today, for the first time since sealing the Championship title.

They’re at Derby following confirmation of their promotion to the Premier League on Friday night.

Brentford’s 1-nil defeat at Stoke yesterday means the leaders cannot be caught.

Today’s other game sees bottom side Barnsley host Nottingham Forest.

===

GOLF

Rory McIlroy could lose out on his world number one ranking if Spain’s Jon Rahm can convert his four shot lead into victory in the final round at the Memorial tournament.

Rahm holed four birdies in succession yesterday and leads on twelve under while McIlroy is two under.

15 time major champion Tiger Woods had a 72 to improve to two over par in Ohio.

===

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position for the 90th time in his Formula One career this afternoon

The six-time world champion set a new track record in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton will once again share the front row with Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with Racing Point’s Lance Stroll third on the grid.

RACING

There’s an eight-card meet at The Curragh this afternoon, with the Fillies Maiden the first to post at 2pm.