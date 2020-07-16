CAMOGIE

2019 Junior champions Kerry will today find out who they face in the revised All-Ireland Camogie Championship.

After winning the Junior All-Ireland last year in Croke Park, the Kingdom now take their place in the Intermediate Championship.

With both the league and the minor competitions cancelled, the 2020 All-Ireland championships at senior, intermediate and junior will go ahead, running from October to December.

The revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships will take place at 5.30 this evening.

Gaelic Games

Former Cork boss Conor Counihan has hailed the late Kieran O’Connor as someone “you couldn’t say enough about”.

2010 All-Ireland winner O’Connor has passed away at the age of 41 following a battle against a rare bone tumour.

Counihan says his clubmate dealt with his illness bravely and was “ultra-competitive” as a player.

SOCCER

Last night saw Arsenal beat Champions Liverpool, making Man Citys points record safe for another year.

The 2-1 loss means Klopps side will not break the 100 point mark.

A 1-all draw for Wolves slowed their charge for a Champions League Spot. That battle for a top-four place continues tonight.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’ll see the true mentality of his players as they face Crystal Palace.

United conceded a stoppage time equaliser against Southampton on Monday – denting their top four hopes.

Solskjaer wants a positive response from his squad:

Fourth place Leicester can boost their chances of Champions League football with a win against Sheffield United.

Struggling Aston Villa go to Everton while Southampton host Brighton.

===

Jude Bellingham is travelling to Germany to have a medical with Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old, who had also been a target for Manchester United, is set to leave Birmingham after turning down a new contract.

He’s expected to cost the Bundesliga side around 30-million Euro.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is looking to hold on to his position at the top of golf’s world rankings this week.

He begins the Memorial Tournament in Ohio by teeing-off alongside Tiger Woods tonight.

McIlroy admits it’s been difficult to adapt to playing without spectators.

Open champion Shane Lowry is in a group with fellow major winners Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose.

Graeme McDowell will play alongside Dylan Frittelli for the first two rounds.

RUGBY

England rugby union captain Owen Farrell has committed his long-term future to Saracens.

That’s despite the club being relegated to the Championship next season as punishment for repeated breaches of the Premiership’s salary cap.

Farrell is one appearance away from making 200 for Saracens, having made his debut in 2008.

++++

New Zealand is set to host all the games of this year’s Rugby Championship.

The competition between South Africa, Australia, Argentina and the All-Blacks is set to be played across a six-week period in November and December.

Organisers SANZAAR (pron: san-saar) say they’ve made the decision to play the tournament in New Zealand because of travel restrictions and COVID stability in the country.

Cricket

England cricketer Jofra Archer has been excluded from their second Test with the West Indies after breaching bio-secure protocols.

The players are under tight restrictions to ensure both sides are safe from coronavirus.

Archer will now have to spend five days in isolation and return two negative tests before he can return.

Horse Racing

And there is horse racing at Leopardstown today, with the going good to firm at 4.15.