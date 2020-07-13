SOCCER

Manchester City’s two year ban from playing in Europe has been lifted.

City received the ban and a 30 million euro fine in February after UEFA ruled that the club had breached Financial Fair Play regulations.

The court of arbitration for sport has overturned the ban today and reduced the fine so City will pay 10 million because they failed to cooperate with the UEFA investigations.

It means that that the clubs finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

A win tonight will take Manchester United into the top four and up to third place.

The Red Devils host Southampton at 8PM.

The south coast side recently produced a shock win over Manchester City.

But Hasenhuttl says they have their work cut out against an in-form opponent

Sheffield United have condemned racist abuse which was directed at striker David McGoldrick on social media.

Irish international McGoldrick scored twice in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea.

His club said they “will do all we can to find the perpetrator of this disgusting message.”

It comes a day after West Midlands Police arrested a 12-year-old boy in relation to racist abuse sent to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

RUGBY

Sale have signed Manu Tuilagi following his departure from fellow rugby union Premiership side Leicester.

The England centre left the Tigers earlier this month after failing to agree a new contract.

RACING

There’s a seven race card taking place at Roscommon today which gets underway at 2PM.

The first of an eight race card at Killarney goes to post at 5:25.

Kerry’s Phillip Enright got off the mark for the new season when partnering Upgraded to win the second division of the 2m handicap hurdle at Bellewstown on Wednesday. The Tony Martin-trained six-year-old was a difficult one for punters to find, winning at odds of 28/1, but there was no fluke about it. She came home an easy seven-length winner from the Niall Madden-trained Forgetthesurprise with Loudest Whisper, the 9/4 favourite, in third place.