CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

Manchester City have been handed a difficult path towards a potential Champions League final.

The draw for the quarters and semi finals have been made this morning, for when the competition resumes next month.

City bring a 2-1 lead into their last 16 second leg with Real Madrid, and if they come through that game they’ll face either Juventus or Lyon in the last eight.

The winner of that quarter final will go up against one of Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich or Chelsea in the final four.

Barca and Napoli are level at 1-1 ahead of their last 16 second leg, while Bayern Munich have a 3-0 advantage on Chelsea.

The other side of the draw is much clearer.

Leipzig will take on Atletico Maadrid in the quarter finals.

And the winner of that will go up against either PSG or Italian side Atalanta.

=

EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW

Manchester United and Wolves could be on track to meet each other in a Europa League semi final.

United will bring a 5-0 advantage into their last 16 second leg with LASK – and would face either Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir.

Should Wolves get the better of Oympiacos to reach the last 8, they’ll have a difficult quarter final against either Rma or Sevilla.

On the other side of the draw Wolfsburg or Shakhtar will go up against Frankfurt or Basel in the quarters.

The winner of that will be paired with one of Inter Milan, Getafe, Rangers or Leverkusen in the semis.

=

Meanwhile, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant they deserved their penalty in last night’s 3-nil win over Aston Villa.

Opposite number Dean Smith described the decision to award the spot kick as “disgraceful”.

But Solskjaer insists the officials did the right thing https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/onesport-3.mp3

Fulham and Cardiff can both move a step closer to securing a playoff spot in the Championship tonight.

They meet at Craven Cottage, with Fulham knowing a win will send them third for the time being.

Cardiff can colsolidate sixth place if they come away with three points.

That kicks off at 8.15, while at 6 o’clock Huddersfield can move further clear of relegation if they get the better of bottom side Luton.

===

===

GOLF

Graeme McDowell tees off his second round at the Workday Charity Open in just over an hour.

The Ulster man is four under par in Ohio, and just three back from the lead, which is held by American Collin Morikawa.

Shane Lowry is also well placed on three under, the Open champion gets his second round under way just before six.

===

===

RACING

And there’s horse racing today at the Curragh and Kilbeggan.

The card at the Curragh is off at 4.15, with the meeting at Kilbeggan underway 10 minutes later.