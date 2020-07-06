SOCCER

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

The deal will keep the 31-year-old Serbia international at Old Trafford until 2023.

Matic joined United from Chelsea in 2017 and has made 114 appearances for the Red Devils.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Matic’s experience and professionalism will be “invaluable” to the young players coming through at the club.

There’s one Premier League match taking place tonight as Tottenham host Everton at 8pm.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will start their title defence at home to Hamilton on Sunday the 2nd of August.

Neil Lennon’s side are chasing a record 10th straight league crown.

The season commences the day before, with Aberdeen hosting Rangers in one of four fixtures on the Saturday.

RUGBY

There are reports that the number of replacements in rugby union could be reduced.

The Times says support is building for a change to the number of replacements from eight to either five or six.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has said he wants to push ahead with trials of a reduced number of replacements.

CRICKET

And there are reports that Ireland will be given the go-ahead to play world champions England in three one-day internationals.

Confirmation is expected later this afternoon from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The first match is due to take place on Thursday the 30th of July before the sides meet again on Saturday the 1st of August and Tuesday the 4th of August.