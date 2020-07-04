SOCCER

Today’s Premier League football starts with bottom side Norwich playing Brighton at Carrow Road this lunchtime.

The hosts are seven points from safety with just six games remaining.

Ian Beach looks ahead https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/preview-1.mp3

Attention then turns to the battle for the top four later this afternoon, with third placed Leicester taking on Crystal Palace.

Manchester United can climb into the Champions League spots by beating struggling Bournemouth.

Wolves face Arsenal this evening and Chelsea – who start the day in fourth – play Watford.

===

Andy Burnham has asked the English Football League for an urgent investigation into the events surrounding Wigan going into administration.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has asked for the administration process to be paused and the club’s 12-point penalty to be suspended.

The Championship side play at Brentford this afternoon.

Table toppers Leeds continue their push for automatic promotion when they go to Blackburn this afternoon.

A win would take them 4 points clear at the summit.

GOLF

Waterford’s Seamus Power is just one shot off the lead heading into the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the P-G-A Tour.

He’s 11-under par after rounds of 67 and 66 in Detroit.

Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson sit joint top of the leaderboard at 12-under.

RACING

Jockey Frankie Dettori attempts to secure an historic Oaks and Derby double at Epsom today.

The Italian’s looking for his third win in the Derby, but has to overcome stall one in a race where trainer Aidan O’Brien saddles six runners

Both races are being held on the same day for the first time ever, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to be rescheduled.