SOCCER

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it’s difficult to narrow down the exact reason for their upturn in form.

His side are on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions – and could move into the Premier League’s top four this weekend.

Solskjaer hopes they can keep their momentum going until the end of the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has wished departing winger Leroy Sane well, after he completed his much-anticipated move to Bayern Munich.

The Germany international has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern will pay an initial fee of around 49 million euro with a series of performance and trophy-related add-ons also agreed between the two clubs.

The 24-year-old spent fours years at City after joining from Schalke and won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

There’s one game in the Championship this evening, with implications on both promotion and relegation.

Charlton host Millwall, with the visitors looking to close within two points of the playoffs.

Charlton come into the game just three points above the relegation zone.

Kick off is 8.15pm.

RUGBY

Connacht have confirmed the loan signing of Munster winger Alex Wootton.

The 25-year-old former Irish Sevens international has joined Andy Friend’s side until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Wootton has featured just twice for Munster in the current season, having struggled to regain his place following a knee injury.

F1

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has finished fastest in the first practice session of the new season.

The Mercedes driver was ahead of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen in Austria.

Strict measures are in place around the track to protect against the spread of coronavirus, including keeping the teams apart.

Today’s second practice session gets under way just before 3pm.

RACING

There’s racing at Navan this evening – the first of eight races goes to post at 4.40.